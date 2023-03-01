Among the novelties for robotics and automation that Mayr will present at the next edition of the Mecspe fair (BolognaFiere, 29-31 March) is the new Roba-linearstop electromagnetic linear brake, a system with high braking forces, capable of acting dynamically and convincing due to its short switching times. Among the few manufacturers to offer electrically controlled linear brakes that are also safety brakes, Mayr offers solutions that work according to the principle of fail-safe reliability. They generate the braking force by means of compression springs and are closed in the de-energized state. The new Roba-linearstop electromagnetic brake series comprises six sizes with forces from 70 to 17,000 N.

With the Roba-servostop series, Mayr has also developed spring-loaded brakes for servo motors, which are specially adapted to the high requirements of robotics. The new standard construction kit, which now also includes hollow shaft versions, not only creates a high degree of flexibility for various installation needs: this also enables easy and uncomplicated setup of the brakes and a quick overview of the individual solutions . Especially for lightweight robots and servo motors, the installation space plays an important role. For this reason, the company offers slim and powerful brakes for these applications. In the case of lightweight robots, a hollow shaft design is usually preferred for internal cable routing so as not to interfere with external cables. Thanks to its design, the Roba-servostop cobot series can be perfectly integrated into these hollow shaft constructions. For the lightweight robot to live up to its name, its components must also be lightweight. Robots that often assume different positions for various work steps achieve higher dynamics with light brakes, as they also eventually have to move the brakes.

Short stopping distances are important for the safety of man and machine, and the brake response times are decisive for the stopping distance. This is because during the interval of free fall until the brake closes and the deceleration begins, the mass accelerates further, sometimes so extreme that it exceeds the brake’s permissible values. When selecting safety brakes, attention should therefore be paid to switching times as short and reliable as possible and ensured that these switching times are maintained over the entire service life of the brake. Monitoring solutions are important here. Until now, brake boosters could not be monitored due to the very small air gap and limited installation space. Mayr now offers an intelligent solution for sensorless brake monitoring. The retrofittable Roba-brake-checker works without sensors and, in addition to monitoring the switching status and critical coil temperature, also performs preventive function monitoring for wear, function reserve and faults.

Mayr’s brakes are designed in such a way that they make the best use of the installation space and save as much energy as possible. However, much greater savings potential is offered during operation thanks to the intelligent brake control. This is because the brake is only briefly energized with a high voltage when it is released. A high magnetic force is required at this stage. Once open, the brake needs a much smaller magnetic force to maintain its open state. Therefore, the voltage can be lowered significantly, thus also reducing the energy consumption.

In addition to the potential for energy savings during operation, Mayr Power Transmission also focuses on saving resources and materials. With the Roba-stop-M Eco, the company now has a new slim version of the proven Roba-stop-M brake in its product range. The new version reduces the valued features of the reliable motor brake to the essentials, but has nothing to envy to the original in terms of robustness and reliability. The result is a solid brake for series use that fully satisfies the most frequent requirements, with significantly reduced material requirements and at low costs.

In connection with electrification, there is also an increase in dynamic and high-speed drive axles. At high speeds, many users pay particular attention to the safety and reliability of the transmission, as collisions in these situations can cause serious personal injury and material damage. Especially in measurement and test bench technology, solutions have to be highly precise. For this purpose, mechanical safety couplings are used, for example to protect test elements and measuring equipment. These disconnect the transmission and decouple moving masses in fractions of a second, faster than electronic monitoring devices. The safety coupling that protects test materials and measuring instruments from damage due to overloading must be suitable for high-precision and high-speed systems. It is also important that the couplings transmit torque without backlash and with high torsional stiffness. The high speed EAS-HSE safety couplings are compact, have a high power density and a very low moment of inertia of the mass: they have been designed to respond to market needs and offer users solutions optimized in terms of weight. For special applications, Mayr is even able to go one step further and further reduce weights.