Jomar Cevallos begins his second mayoralty in Cotacachi – Diario La Hora

Jomar Cevallos has a degree in Sociology and Political Science, with a master’s degree in Human Development.

After four years of leaving office, due to losing re-election in 2019, this May 18, 2023, he will have his first Council session.

IMBABURE. – The inaugural session of the Municipal Council of Cotacachi and the possession of the new authorities of the canton for the period 2023 – 2027, the Thursday May 18, 2023in the arena of the Luis Ulpiano de la Torre Educational Unit, at 3:00 p.m.

This will mark the second mayoralty of Jomar Cevallos, who accompanied by his work team arrived at the municipal facilities on May 15, 2023 to assume functionswhere representatives of the Union of Peasant and Indigenous Organizations of Cotacachi (Unorcac) were waiting for him, to through a ritual predict the best successes in the functions he assumes.

second administration

This is the second time that Cevallos It will administer the largest canton in the province of Imbabura.

This time, the Council will be completed by the councilors Alfonso Morales, Marcelo Montenegro, Mayra Rosero, Cecilia Cobos and Iván Lozano.

After his reception in the municipality, the Mayor offered a message of unity and work to the officials of the institution: “Our commitment is firm and I invite you to be an active part of the development of the canton. We need to streamline processes and better serve the public.”

The new municipal administration reported that it is expected that, during the inaugural session, after an analysis of the institutional situation, the current economic figures of the canton, by the Mayor to the citizens.