News

by admin
Jonas Kokou takes stock of the locals’ first internship

From June 25 to July 02, the local hawks were in regrouping. This is to prepare for the CHAN 2024 playoffs. At the end of this internship, which was punctuated by two friendly matches, coach Jonas Kokou takes stock.

“We are instilling in them this culture of winning. We have to play the matches to win them>>, launched Jonas Kokou from the start before commenting on the results of a week’s work:

“We worked for a week in day school. There were new ones. There was also continuity because some were already there. Overall everyone did well. Not bad for a start. Everyone tried to give their best. And not play the matches to play them. I’m not too satisfied but overall it’s not bad“ he concluded

Need we remind you during this regrouping, the local sparrowhawks recorded two victories in two test matches, in particular against the U-20 sparrowhawks two goals to one and against the WAFA one goal to nil?

