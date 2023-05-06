Jonathan Armijos, a talented player from Loja in the training sessions of Libertad FC – Diario La Hora

TALENT. The young athlete from Loja stands out among the youth of the main team of Libertad FC

Jonathan Armijos is a talented 18-year-old athlete who is part of the Libertad FC club, his performance has allowed him to be part of the main team. With the approval and support of the orange team’s trainer, Paúl Vélez, he has been able to stay on the main team’s roster.

Jonathan, since he was a child, was passionate about soccer, his soccer adventure that made him known was his time in the second category, in the “Valle de Catamayo” team in 2021 “That year I worked, I gained experience, we were close After qualifying for the playoffs, we did not qualify due to a goal difference,” Armijos mentions.

Given the experience of having played professional soccer and knowing that there was a team in Loja, Armijos comments that “I took the initiative and with my family to go to Libertad at sub 17, that year Libertad was in the second category. I went to try and they accepted me”

In October of last year, when the Lojano team was playing the “B” series of Ecuadorian soccer, he was called by the coach Vélez to be part of the shortlist of youths that his work team managed together with his technical assistant Juan Carlos Ávila. This call allowed him to adapt to the tactical technical game of a top team and, above all, to gain the necessary experience to be able to perform on the field of play.

In this year 2023, Libertad manages to ascend to the “A” series of the national championship together with Nacional, although the orange team made an important effort to bring players due to the complexity of the championship, Armijos continues to be part of the youth squad together with the lojanos: Darío Román and Daniel Álvarez, who are also part of the club’s training process.

Among his personal goals, he comments that “My dream is to make my debut with Libertad and with the boys, to continue fighting in the “A” series to be able to continue maintaining the category and to continue striving so that my dreams can come true.”

Undoubtedly, personal and collective support is a fundamental part so that young people are heading towards making the best decisions, for this reason Armijos emphasizes that “The person who helps me the most is Captain Pedro Larrea, he is more connected with the youth, tells us what we have to do. Yardeli Rodríguez, he also talks a lot with the youth players that we have to make a difference”. He narrowed.

For this year, due to the programs and calendars that are played in professional soccer (Pro League), the formations of the A and B series teams are obliged to compete, for this reason, Libertad begins its competition this Saturday, May 6 in all its categories: Under 13, 15, 17 and 19, all with the same match itinerary. The groups are formed by: D. Cuenca, Gualaceo SC, Orense SC, Guayaquil City FC and Barcelona SC and Libertad FC

Once the dates for the matches have been established, Jonathan Armijos, who works as a right back and who is part of the sub 19 and Libertad youth, invites the entire community of Loja to support them in the matches “I ask all the citizens to support us, to give us that encouragement to achieve the goals that we have set ourselves” he mentioned.