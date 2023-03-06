He recently appeared in the cinema as the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, yet Jonathan Majors would like to star in a rom-com and already has an idea for the female lead.

Jonathan Majors he is more determined than ever to conquer another slice of the public. Not happy with the job he brought home as a new age villain Marvel nor of his contribution to Creed IIIthe actor expressed another wish: in the not too distant future he would like to star in a rom come and would even have an idea in mind.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: The New Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD

Jonathan Majors interested in a romantic comedy: he has already found the perfect protagonist

Jonathan Majors isn’t the first Marvel actor to have expressed this wish. The more observant will remember a similar statement released a few weeks ago by dave bautistawell known to MCU audiences as a performer of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Although Hollywood continues to offer him noteworthy roles through which he has been able to demonstrate his talent, Bautista has also explained that he is interested in a romantic comedy, however no one has so far involved him in such a project. And Jonathan Majors also seems to have the same desire. The actor started catching interest already in the first season of Lokiwhere he first appeared as the One Who Remains, a more peaceful but equally dangerous and manipulative variant of Kang the Conquerorthen officially appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Despite the criticisms the film has received, Majors is convinced that Kang has several tricks up his sleeve to show. After all, he will accompany the next two phases (5 and 6) of the MCU as the main villain, so he will have a long way to go. In between, however, the actor explained that he also wanted to add one romantic comedy to his filmography. To the microphones of VarietyMajors has not only admitted that he is interested in the project, but that he already has it in mind female protagonist.

I’d like a plot like: we grew up together, then I come home and everything starts from here. We can start with this. I want the classic scene of running through a park, if you know what I mean, like a run through Central Park trying to catch her at the airport. Issa, let’s do it. You would like?

Jonathan Majors addresses directly to Issa Rae during her interview, involving her directly in the conversation. The two, moreover, attended the NAACP Image Awards together and it is not difficult to imagine them together, this time to share the scene in a romantic comedy. Meanwhile, some fans of her have also found a perfect alternative: Janelle Monáerecently appeared in Glass Onion – Knives Out.