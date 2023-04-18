Jonathan Moly and Andrea Villarroel are already a family of four

Jonathan Moly y Andrea Villarroel They welcomed their second baby last night in Miami (Florida), whom they named Ramon Augusto. The Venezuelan celebrity couple shared the happy news through their social networks.

Both Jonathan and Andrea kept their followers informed about the birthing process. “Well the lady who is back there, eating ice, her water broke. I went to eat something, but hey we’re done, now yes, ready. Apparently things went a little further. But soon we will be the parents of Luka and Ramón Augusto”, highlighted the singer before the imminence of the arrival of his second offspring.

“The king was born”, was the short message shared by the son of the merenguero Miguel Moly a few hours later on their Instagram stories to announce the birth of Luka’s brother.

Andrea also took advantage of her profile to share her happiness for the arrival of the new member of the Moly-Villarroel clan. “My king was born. Happiness and gratitude to God do not fit me, ”she wrote about an image of hers.

Next, the model and TV host shared a short clip in which the newborn’s hand can be seen on her chest. “I did not dream it. He is real ”, she highlighted her about the image, in which she included emojis of a rainbow and emojis of emotion.

The proud father, for his part, also shared an image with the little one in his stories. “One of the best awakenings of my life,” he commented.

So far, the couple has not revealed more details about the little one, who came to make them a family of four.

It should be remembered that it was last October when Andrea Villarroel y Jonathan Moly revealed that they were expecting a new baby.

“I asked you with my strength to the universe. You are my dream come true and soon I will have you in my arms. I love you infinite #BabyMolyVillarroel2,” the emotional mom wrote at the time.

“Our story will be eternal… and it is just beginning ”, Jonathan Moly commented on his wife’s post.

The vocalist and the presenter were married on September 15, 2018, in a luxurious wedding that took place in Coral Gables, Miami (Florida). On May 4, 2019, they welcomed their firstborn son Luka.

