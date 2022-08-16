Two trappers, Jordan Jeffrey Baby and Traffik, were arrested by the carabinieri of Bernareggio (Monza and Brianza) for robbing a 41-year-old Nigerian worker of his bicycle and backpack, armed with a knife and with racist threats such as “we want to kill you because you are black” . According to the military reconstruction, the two trappers confronted the worker at the Carnate station, in Brianza, as soon as he got off the train while he was heading into the pedestrian underpass with his bicycle. They started railing at him and pulled two knives out of their pockets. The frightened man left his bike and backpack chased by the two boys. Jordan Jeffrey Baby and Traffik would then go back, descending into the underpass where they had taken their bike and backpack. The man on the other side of the tracks asked the two to return his things to him. And, in response, one threw the bicycle on the tracks after cutting the tires, while the other filmed it with his mobile phone. The video was then posted by themselves on social media.

01:06