Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussain bin Abdullah’s wedding, Bilawal’s special participation

Friday, June 2, 2023, 12:28 am

Amman (Net News) Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajawah Khaled Al-Saif got married. The wedding ceremony was held at Qasr Zahran. Princess Rajawah came to the palace with Khalid, Prince Hashim bin Abdullah II and Princess Salmi bint Abdullah II.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania welcomed the guests. King Abdullah presented Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah with a sword as a sign of justice and defense of the country. At the wedding of the royal couple, American First Lady Jill Biden and The King of the Netherlands also attended.

There are 3 thousand guests in the ceremony, Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Takamado of Japan also participated. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also specially participated in the ceremony, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania were guests. Welcomed.