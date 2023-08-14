Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother was murdered

Carabalí’s younger brother, a young man just 23 years old, was killed. The act of violence has shocked the soccer community.

Darkness hangs over the family of Jorelyn Carabalí, an outstanding player of the Colombian Women’s National Team, while mourning and sorrow take over all those who know her.

According to known information, Carabalí was sharing moments with friends at a local nightclub. In an unexpected twist, the young man was the target of a shooting attack that cruelly and unfairly took his life. According to initial reports, the soccer player’s brother was engaged in the informal loan business, known as “drop by drop”, in his neighborhood, which apparently put him at odds with certain criminal structures.

It may interest you: Brothers prosecuted for facilitating the escape of former congresswoman Aida Merlano

Colonel William Quintero, commander (e) of the Cali Metropolitan Police, provided details on the circumstances of the tragic event. “What is known is that he was dedicated to the topic of gout where he lived, which caused him problems with some structures,” Quintero said in a statement to Blu Radio.

The devastating news impacts even more due to the context in which it takes place. Jorelyn Carabalí Martínez, the victim’s sister, was part of the Colombian Women’s National Team that recently competed in the World Cup. The player was part of the team that fought in the quarter-finals against England, a feat that filled the nation with pride.

The tragic death of the younger brother left a shadow of sadness over the joy that would have been a moment of celebration. Reportedly, the murdered young man was also known for his passion for music and served as a DJ at local events. He had planned to celebrate her sister’s success in the World Cup with her, but this opportunity was cruelly cut short by an act of violence and contempt.