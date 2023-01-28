During the continuation of the hearing in the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, giveformer paramilitary chief Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, alias Jorge 40detailed the role it played in the expansion of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia in the department and the massacres they committed.

He said that, after meeting several times with Salvatore Mancusothe top boss Carlos Castaño, decided that it was necessary to impose a ‘war tax’ in the department of Cesar to citizens outside the coal industry that at the time “I was going through a bad economic situation.”

But regarding the decision, Tovar did not want to collaborate to collect the ‘tax’while Jorge Gnecco Cercharwhom he met at a meeting, did make himself available to expand the group in the region.

“Is it Jorge Gnecco or ‘Simon’ who, apparently, dedicated himself over the phone, introducing himself as commander ‘Simón’ of the Córdoba and Urabá Peasant Defense Forces, to making calls, I imagine that to people he knew or contacts in our directory to impose this tax, and with whom spoke told him that the commander would be there because of the imposition (of the tax)”Tovar assured.

He also specified that Gnecco Cerchar one day used the farmer Federico Saad to help Salvatore Mancuso’s men find the whereabouts of alias Maye, a member of a front of the ELN who offended in the department.

Apparently, the rancher knew the woman because, after being kidnapped and released by the guerillahe was forced to give money to alias Maye.

“He (Federico Saad) was very upset because his uncle had summoned him, as he told Jorge for having political familiarity, to show the people of Mancuso or any of them, in particular, Commander 36 that he was Mancuso Security Chief, to show the woman because, apparently, in Valledupar she played the role of receiving the taxes or payments that were made after the kidnappings for an ELN front.”explained Tovar Pupo.

The rancher would have agreed to take them in the car to where he lived alias Mayebut did not imagine that alias 36 He was going to kidnap the woman right there.

“This 36 who was going with them makes the decision to call the woman from the car, the lady goes out with her daughter and takes 36 and puts the lady in a car”Tovar Pupo said.

However, alias Maye was not killed, but finished recruiting to become part of the paramilitaries.

Even Tovar Pupo affirmed that he was in charge of transferring the guerrilla and the daughter to the neighbor in the car Magdalena region.

THE MASSACRES

On the other hand, Rodrigo Tovar Pupo referred to the Massacre of the corregimiento of Media Lunabelonging to the municipality of San Diego, occurred in the year 1996.

He stated that despite the fact that he was convicted by the courts as a determining factor in the massacre, in reality he was only a collaborator.

“I had nothing to do with that action. However, that the ordinary justice and many versions that there are give me a role of collaborator, ordinary justice puts me in that action head to head with the commander Salvatore Mancuso whom he saw and spoke personally. I did not have anything to do with that action, but I was a guide for other similar actions that have been dealt with in ordinary criminal justice.”said.

However, the other details about massacres and other actions were delivered in private with the JEP magistrates, that is, they were not broadcast at the public hearing.

The diligence will be extended to other next dates that the JEP will announce, but there will be a reserved hearing to deal with some issues.