Jorge Agudelo Apreza, Mayor of Santa Marta

With a difference of 282 votes from his immediate opponent, Jorge Agudelo’s flagship program is to solve the water problem in the city.

On a night of high electoral tension, the city of Santa Marta experienced one of the most decisive moments in its political history. At 8:40 p.m., the National Registry of Civil Status issued the last bulletin of the pre-count of votes for the 2023 Territorial Elections to elect the new mayor of the city. In a tight result, Jorge Agudelo Apreza, Fuerza Ciudadana candidate, He was proclaimed winner of the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta for the period 2024-2027.

Preliminary data indicate that Agudelo obtained a total of 85,504 votes, which represents the 39.77% of voter supportwhile his opponent, Carlos Pinedo Cuellowas not left behind, reaching 85,222 votesequivalent to 39.64%. The difference between both candidates was minimal, with Agudelo leading by just 282 votes.

However, it is essential to remember that these results are part of a pre-count, and must undergo the rigorous scrutiny process before the final verdict of this is known. election day in the District.

With all the tables informed, Jorge Agudelo Apreza became the elected mayor of Santa Marta, and his victory marks a milestone in the politics of the coastal city. The Fuerza Ciudadana candidate prevailed over his main opponent, Carlos Pinedo Cuello, in an electoral competition that kept the city in suspense for weeks.

Agudelo Apreza managed to secure the administration of Santa Marta by obtaining 85,404 votes, in comparison with the 85,141 votes obtained by Carlos Pinedo Cuello. The partial difference between both candidates in this electoral contest was only 259 votes, further highlighting the narrowness of the competition.

Next January 1, 2024Jorge Agudelo Apreza will officially assume the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, and with him, comes a new era in the management and leadership of the city. As for Carlos Pinedo Cuello, he will return to a seat in the District Council, where he will continue working in local politics.

It is important to note that in the coming days the elections will be carried out.a crucial process in which the votes will be reviewed at all the tables set up in the territory, and where each candidate will have the opportunity to rescue some votes that could influence the final result.

Jorge Agudelo Apreza, in his statements after learning of his victory, emphasized his plans for Santa Marta. “My thing will be to promote in these hours that many good things are coming, it is time to talk about a great transportation system for the city, we are going to shape it and get it out of the mobility crisis. Theirs will be to lie and misinform on networks, but my focus is confidence in creating a great security plan and successfully completing great proposals built in 12 years, such as the drinking water system for the Samarians and advanced sewerage.”

This electoral result marks a starting point for a new stage in the city of Santa Marta, and citizens wait with anticipation for the changes and advances that Jorge Agudelo Apreza will bring with him during his term in the Mayor’s Office.

The elections for the Mayor of Santa Marta in 2023 were characterized by very close differences between the main candidates, Jorge Agudelo Apreza and Carlos Pinedo Cuello, throughout the entire electoral process.

The data

12,215 unmarked cards were deposited in the ballot boxes.

