The match against Paraguay left pleasant feelings among the fans, who enjoyed a match full of talent at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium on the part of the eleventh national team. There were 31,649 attendees who witnessed a master class for the sub-20, highlighting the performance of Jorge Cabezas Hurtado and Gustavo Puerta, who shone on the soil of the capital.

The three coffee goals were scored by Óscar Cortés, Jorge Cabezas and Gustavo Puerta, the last two being fundamental pieces in what would be the new gear proposed by coach Héctor Cárdenas on the playing field. At the end of the match, both Cabezas and Puerta spoke to the media and expressed their main feelings after the victory.

The victory against Paraguay left Colombia in third place in the hexagonal, a situation valued by Jorge Cabezas, who scored his first goal in the South American Cup and was a novelty in Cárdenas’ lineup on the second date.

“We knew we had to win and thank God we were able to get the result out, things come with patience, we know that we are a very compact group, very united and thank God we were able to do what we had to do,” said the striker.

The celebration of the Independiente Medellín attacker was particular, as he ran to the substitute bench and met Daniel Luna; Before this, Cabezas confessed that he had promised his partner to celebrate with him, because he wanted to celebrate that the former Deportivo Cali midfielder had closed his contract with Mallorca from Spain.

“I promised to celebrate my goal for Luna for the great achievement he had, I knew he was going to do it and I went to the bench to do it. I knew that the moment was going to come with confidence, the advice of the teacher, everything that the group gave me and we were able to achieve this goal. The teacher told me to wait calmly, that my moment was going to come, that things were going to happen little by little and thank God it could be achieved”.

For his part, captain Gustavo Puerta was happy with what he had achieved against his rival, as he was also the protagonist with a goal from outside the area, just as he did in Cali in the first phase. The midfielder assured that he was convinced along with his teammates of what could be achieved, in addition, he stressed that the support of the public in the stands was essential.

“Happy, come back and my bow opens; I am very happy to score again and bring happiness to the country, I think it was a great job by the whole team. From the first minute we left convinced of the teacher’s idea, and we put it in a very good way, we were confident of what we had done in search of victory, and thank you for all those people who have supported us and I hope they continue to support us ” .

Puerta was transferred to the Bundesliga in the middle of the week, a negotiation that put his continuity in the championship in doubt; However, he pondered that, although this step in his career is important, he is focused on what he wants to achieve with the national team and confirmed that the objective is broad, since he wants to be champion and, furthermore, confirmed that he will continue until the end of the tournament.

“Thank God it is given to us and we want to continue on this path of victory, I think it was too important news for me, for my career, the fact of leaving the Bundesliga makes me feel very proud of myself for what I have achieved, but Now I am still focused on giving the best to the national team and achieving the goal is to qualify for the World Cup,” said Puerta. with Infobae

