Jorge Celedón, begins by sweeping his tour ‘Que te va bien’ through Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela

The musical tour ‘Que te va bien’ began by sweeping its first three concerts in Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela, with full stages where Jorge Celedón captivates the Latin public with his greatest hits.

This tour includes 16 concerts in 10 countries in Latin America and Europe, and with the first 3, a seal of victory is already in sight for the great calling power of the Vallenato World Idol.

The cities of Cuenca (Ecuador), Valledupar (Colombia) with its Vallenato Festival and El Poliedro de Caracas (Venezuela), acclaimed the outstanding artist who continues to leave this musical genre on high with his singing, style and originality, making a difference.

On Friday, April 28, Celedón was the sensation at the Mega Festival I in Valledupar, qualified as the best event of this great accordion party and where all attendees sang the select repertoire of songs.

On a chartered flight, the vallenato artist left Valledupar for Caracas on Saturday the 29th and that same night, the Poliedro in the Venezuelan capital resounded with the collective hysteria of the thousands of attendees who filled the stage. It was a historic night shared with the Sin Bandera group.

The month of May arrives and the ‘Que te va bien’ tour, alluding to the song with which Jorge Celedón is in first place, continues with its concert route on Friday, May 5 in Resistencia (Argentina) and on Saturday 6, in Asuncion (Paraguay).

On May 11, the group will travel to Europe to continue with the tour: Friday May 12: Madrid; Saturday 13: Murcia; Sunday 14: Barcelona – (Spain); Thursday 18: Tel-Aviv – (Israel); Friday 19: Milano – (Italy); Saturday 20: Valencia; Friday 26: Bilbao – Spain; Saturday 27: Geneva – (Switzerland); Sunday 28: Paris – (France); Friday June 2: Lanzarote and Saturday June 3: Tenerife – (Spain).

This year, Jorge Celedón leads the vallenato concerts in the best stages of the world.

