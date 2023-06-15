Jorge Detona is possible low to face Alianza de Guano

OLMEDO.-

Centro Deportivo Olmedo will not be able to count on Jorge Detona, the Argentine striker, who suffered a cut on his face, which caused him to have 20 stitches over his left eye.

Jorge Detona, forward of the Olmedo Sports Center, suffered a domestic accident that left him with an injury to his face. The Argentine was cut at the height of one of his eyes while he opened one of the garbage containers. A detached can caused a deep cut on his face, specifically in the left eye area, “it was a domestic accident that caused a severe cut, I have 20 stitches, 6 internal, I hope to recover in a short time to return and continue with my teammates in search of the objective, which is to finish first in the tournament and for Olmedo to return to where he belongs” he said. The incident has caused concern in the Riobambeño team, since Detona is a key player in the team’s offense. The scorer’s injury will force Nelson Tapia to rebuild his game strategy for the next game. However, Detona confirmed that he will wait until the last minute to try to be on the squad for the next match; Faced with the possible loss, the coaching staff and the players must look for alternatives and adapt to the absence of the striker on the pitch. It is important to note that these types of domestic accidents are unforeseen and can occur at any time, the leadership of the “Cyclone” has provided the necessary support to Detona for his speedy recovery. The health and well-being of the players are priorities, both on and off the field of play. The fans trust Jorge Detona’s speedy recovery and expect his return to the courts as soon as possible. The team will continue working while waiting for the evolution of one of Olmedo’s reinforcements, to maintain his performance and achieve his goals in the tournament.