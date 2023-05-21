Jorge Emilio Sierra’s book on Sustainable Development

The Risaraldense writer and journalist Jorge Emilio Sierra Montoya, former director of the newspaper “La República” and corresponding member of the Colombian Academy of Language, has just published his new book on Amazon on Sustainable Development: “From Corporate and University Social Responsibility to Sustainability” -See cover-

With this work -according to the author- he reaches Volume 16 of his Selected Works on Amazon, where his anthologies of poems, essays and chronicles have already appeared, as well as texts on Political Science, Economic History, Philosophy and Spiritual Leadership, in addition to several biographies and the first part of his Memoirs.

“The book on Sustainable Development -he said- opens a section of a mainly business nature, to which will later be added, in the course of this year, “Business Leaders” and “Key Issues of Corporate Social Responsibility”.

In Las Artes, the cultural magazine of El Diario de Pereira (where Sierra Montoya has been a collaborator since its distant origins), we reproduce the presentation note of the aforementioned book on Amazon, whose printed and digital editions are available, for online purchases, at numerous countries.

Presentation

As director of “La República” -Colombia’s first economic, business and financial newspaper-, Jorge Emilio Sierra Montoya was the great promoter of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in his country -with notorious impact in the rest of Latin America and even in the United States and Spain-, where he is usually recognized as a pioneer in this field, whose social, economic and even political influence is growing throughout the world.

But how did he do it? Through an ambitious informative program, developed in various projects: specialized monthly supplement, internet portal, forums with local and international experts, alliances in this sense with university centers and, above all, books of his own authorship, whose printed editions had wide distribution in the domestic market.

Said program obtained various distinctions, such as the Fenalco Solidario Award; Two of his works were translated into English and published in the United States, while El Portal del Medioambiente in Spain echoed his writings, which were reproduced by other prestigious media, giving the respective credits.

At the end of his work activity in “La República”, which lasted for twenty years, Sierra Montoya continued the aforementioned projects at an academic level, both in the Colombian Association of Universities -Ascun- and the Colombian Association of Administration Faculties -Ascolfa- , such as at the Simón Bolívar University in Barranquilla, where he also directed a bibliographic collection on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and University (RSU), which included four of his volumes.

The result of such intense journalistic and academic work is the present book on Sustainable Development: “From Corporate and University Social Responsibility to Sustainability”, with which Sierra Montoya now opens, within the collection of his Selected Works on Amazon, a small series whose content is of enormous interest to different social organizations (companies, state entities, universities, foundations, families…).

Thus, the first part brings a Basic CSR Course, initially published by Ascun for the use of students and teachers, while the second gives lessons from experts, national and foreign, on specific Sustainability topics, through essays and interviews, exposed in journalistic language and deep didactic sense to facilitate their understanding and implementation, “which is the fundamental thing” according to the author.