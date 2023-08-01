Home » Jorge Enrique Ramírez registered his candidacy for the Mayor of Bosconia
by admin
Jorge Enrique Ramírez, from the Bosconia Somos Todos movement, is one of the candidates who registered with the National Registry of Civil Status to participate in the elections for the Bosconia Mayor’s Office.

The lawyer completed the process accompanied by his relatives, sympathizers of his political project and the representatives of the movement that endorsed him.

“We started an open campaign, with clear proposals focused on the policies of my government program, which is to work on the most felt needs of the communities,” Ramirez said.

The candidate, who seeks to replace the current president Edulfo Villar, added that one of his priorities is to manage security policies.

“I will work so that the people of Bosconia feel calm and safe… We are a movement that grows more every day, we are connected so that Bosconia grows in all areas. This motivates me more every day to continue listening closely to the needs and concerns of the people”, he claimed.

