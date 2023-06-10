Home » Jorge Glas recovers his political rights and will be able to participate in the 2023 early elections – Diario La Hora
Jorge Glas recovers his political rights and will be able to participate in the 2023 early elections

Jorge Glas recovers his political rights and will be able to participate in the 2023 early elections

Jorge Glas was sentenced to 8 years in prison for the Bribes corruption plot. The judge’s decision comes a few hours after correismo appoints the presidential binomial in primary elections.

Jhon Rodríguez, constitutional judge of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit, based in the San Jacinto de Yaguachi canton, Guayas Province, restored Jorge Glas’s political rights and he will be able to participate in the elections on August 20, 2023.

The magistrate accepted the precautionary measures presented by Mr. Rodolfo Miranda Soriano in favor of Jorge Glas, and ordered the following precautionary measures:

The political rights of participation to elect and be elected and to participate in matters of public interest are restored so that he can participate in the early elections of 2023, respecting his constitutional rights to participate to elect and be elected in relation to the progressivity of the exercise of rights and due process.

The Yaguachi judge notified the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Ministry of Labor of his resolution to lift his impediment to holding public office.

Jorge Glas was sentenced to six years in prison for illicit association in the Odebrecht corruption scheme, and to eight years in prison for bribery in the 2012-2016 Bribery scheme. He was released from prison in November 2022, but only provisionally until his prison situation is resolved.

The judge’s decision comes a few hours after correismo appoints, in internal elections, the presidential binomial.

The Electoral Council anticipated that once they are officially notified of the judge’s ruling, and after the technical and legal area has reviewed the sentence, the institution will make an official pronouncement. (SC)

