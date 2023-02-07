Based on the marches scheduled in the middle of this month of February, Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Santiago de Cali, assured that there will be the necessary guarantees for the free right to protest against the Government for the citizens that integrate these movements.

Likewise, in relation to the people who want to mobilize in favor of the president, Gustavo Petro, and his ways of governing, the mayor confirmed that they will also be able to do so.

“I am not worried, because the moments for the outbreak were different and exceeded, since this situation occurred in the context of a closure, a product of the covid-19 pandemic and because of an economic recession, a product of the closure itself,” he said. the president of Cali

“A tax reform was added that affected the pocket of the poorest, placing VAT on the family basket,” he added.

Similarly, the head of the District Executive stressed that this is part of democracy and the responsibility of the ruler.

In addition, he was calm in the face of these citizen events, considering that this could not create something similar to what happened in the city with the social outbreak.

“The current mobilization has other environments, we do not see a social outbreak even close and that is why we will give guarantees, both to those who protest and to those who support the mobilizations in a peaceful environment and respect for the other,” closed Jorge Iván Ospina.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

Comments