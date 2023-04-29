Jorge Luis Borges: what is your most important work and what is your best-selling book?

Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) is the most important Argentine writer in Argentina, whose figure ranks among the best authors of Latin American and universal literature of all time. His poetry, stories, tales and essays from the 20th century left an indelible mark, spanning different generations: from his beginnings as a young writer in the 1920s to the present, well into the third millennium.

Acclaimed by specialized critics and also by its readers, His colossal work includes 66 individual books, 26 plaques, 26 translations and 12 compilations.. However, what is the most important work and what is his best-selling book?

Experts point out that there four core booksof which two stand out on their own in the list of preferences: fictions (1944) yEl Aleph (1949). They are the most important of his work.

“When I give courses on Borges I say that there are 3 or 4 books that are central to his work, which is why he is still being read and discussed to this day: fictions y El AlephWhat are story books? Discussion y other inquisitionshis most important books of essays”, affirms Lucas Adur PhD in Literature and professor at the UBA and member of the Borges Foundation.

Yes ok fictions y El Aleph are his masterpieces, which of the two is the most relevant? According to Adur, who has a doctoral thesis on Borges and has been teaching classes on his work for a long time, fictions is located above El Aleph for many reasons. “Considering his influence on Argentine, Latin American and universal literature, I choose fictions because it is before El Alephdue to the impact of his work”, assures the specialist from Borges.

It should be noted that Borges entered the literary field as a poet and critic. In the 1920s he published three collections of poems and three critical books. In the ’30s he began to write short stories (although he had already published some stories in the ’20s) and short stories. “That is going to make him famous worldwide,” says Adur.

In those stories, they are first collected in The gardens of paths that fork (1941) until in 1944 it appeared fictions, his masterpiece. why is it above El Aleph?

precisely, in fictions there is “Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius”, the first tale. His name is practically unpronounceable. However, “it is one of the most disruptive and important stories in Spanish literature”, explains Adur, also a Conicet researcher.

According to the scholar of Borges’s work, this story “was really a virulent irruption and not because Borges was a novelty: since the ’20s he had a reputation among specialists but when that story appears Literature is running forward. It is a qualitative leap that in El Aleph continues in that line of excellence, but the leap for me is in fictions. That is why I cite it as the most important ”, he sentences.

for Adur, fictions It is the book by Borges that implies his literary maturity and the great confirmation that there is something radically new in Argentine literature. In addition, it includes three great stories: “Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius”, “The garden of forking paths” and “Pierre Menard, author of Don Quixote” as part of his magnum opus.

The young Borges: this year marks the hundredth anniversary of the publication of his first book, “Fervor de Buenos Aires.”

“Borges somehow opens the limits of what a story can be. When those stories appeared, one could doubt if that could be a story, a critical review”, emphasizes the expert in Borgean literature.

But “Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius” is above all. “Borges does two very strange things: one is that he and his friends appear as characters. There’s something to start blur the barriers between what is fiction and reality. In fact, the title fictions It is very significant”, adds the PhD in Literature from the UBA.

Something similar happens with the reader. “That is also part of the splendor of this tale”, Adur points out, adding that “Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius is a work created by men that we can call literary. That is, the Tlön encyclopedia begins to break into reality. That’s what the story is about.”

According to the specialist, there are two clear examples to understand the wonder and lucidity of this work. The first is how names that were friends of Borges appear in this story, which was first published in Sur magazine and was also included in the book fantastic literature anthology (1940). “Many readers knew those names, at first they could start to doubt: ‘Could this thing I’m reading tell something that happened or is it fiction?’”, Adur inquires.

And the second thing is that, since its first appearance, in 1940, the story has a postscript that says: “Postscript of 1947. I reproduce the previous article as it appeared in the Anthology of Fantastic Literature, 1940 with no other split than some metaphors and a kind of mocking summary that is now frivolous. So many things have happened since that date… I will limit myself to remembering them”.

In his book “Fictions”, Borges changed literature forever.

Borges wrote this story with futuristic ideas. “The reader who was reading Sur at the time and looks at the emerald cover says: ‘I am reading a postscript from 1947 in 1940,’” exclaims Adur.

“That destabilizes. Is Borges writing from the future? That destabilization between what is true and what is fiction, what is historical and what is apocryphal is part of what we call Borgean today: when you don’t know if something is true or not, or if literature seems to be invading reality”, underlines the specialist.

Indeed, this idea had already appeared to a large extent in “The approach to Almotásim”, a story that Borges wrote in 1936, which is also included in the first edition of fictions.

“Borges had done a review of an imaginary book but he takes it to its highest point in ‘Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius’ and in ‘Examination of the work of Herbert Quain’. That is, in other tales that appear in fictions”, Adur adds about his favorite writer, whom he continues to read.

Borges even indicates in the prologue that instead of writing a novel that is too long, he invents that this novel already exists and tells what it is about. That procedure brings it to perfection in Fictions.

Borges and María Kodama, who was his widow and executor, and who died a month ago. Photo: AGN

Probably, “Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius” is Borges’ masterpiecebut it is not the story that critics suggest starting to read to understand his work.

“It can be very expulsive. If one wants to start reading Borges he would tell them that don’t start there. It is his best story, but it requires chewing on it a lot: you have to read it more than once and slowly, ”advises Adur. “The maker o Brody’s report I think they are the best gateways to start reading Borges”, completes the specialist in Borgean literature.

And the best-selling book?

It is very difficult to unravel this enigma, since Borges’ work is universal, so one book can be more sold than another in any corner of the planet. Anyway fictions y El Aleph They are among the best sellers in Argentina since they are its flagship books.

Another of the best-selling copies during Borges’s lifetime was Complete works (1974), famous for the face of the famous Argentine writer that appears on the cover and for that hard, green cover, published by Emecé.

“Borges edited his complete works at different times. In fact, from a very young age he began to publish what are called his complete works, but they are not”, explains Adur. In that green-covered volume of 1974, Borges excluded the first three books of his essays (Inquisitions, the size of my hope y The language of the argentines) and added highly corrected versions of his first collections of poems.

Specialists also agree that Complete works It is one of the best-selling books since it includes fictions y El Aleph, his two top works, and because Borges was already a world-renowned figure. For many, it is their great best-seller. Borges used to joke that he was a book much more sold than read”, remembers Adour.

It should also be noted that Borges’ great success came from the publication of his books in English and French. In the Anglo-Saxon language, stands out Labyrinths (mazes), Borges’ most famous book whose version was not published in Spanish. For many, it is a mixture of the stories between fictions y El Aleph.