Jorge Luis Pinto leaves the technical direction of Deportivo Cali

The renowned Santander coach, Jorge Luis Pinto, confirmed this Saturday, July 8, his resignation as technical director of Deportivo Cali. Through a statement published on his social networks, the strategist ratified his decision, attributing it to differences with the board of directors of the ‘sugar’ team.

“After careful reflection and in order to preserve my professional integrity and that of the team, I have made the decision to leave my position as technical director of Deportivo Cali. Unfortunately, the insurmountable differences with the board of directors have prevented us from continuing to work together.” Pinto said in his statement.

During his time in charge of the Cali team, Pinto led a total of 31 games, achieving 11 wins, 12 draws and 8 losses, which translates into a performance of 48.4%. However, despite his efforts, the team failed to qualify for the finals in either of the two semesters of the Colombian league in which they participated.

As for the Colombia Cup, Pinto took Deportivo Cali to the round of 16, where they will face Santa Fe. Despite this, the differences with the club’s board of directors were decisive in his departure.

In days gone by, Pinto would have hinted at the uncertainty about his continuity at the club and mentioned a disagreement related to the possible signing of Luis ‘El Chino’ Sandoval, a player who was fired from Junior de Barranquilla, due to acts of indiscipline.

Currently, Deportivo Cali is ranked 14th in the First A Category table. In the first semester of 2023, Glorioso obtained 23 points in 20 games played, with an average of 1.15 points per game. He achieved 5 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses, with 20 goals for and 26 against.

Statistics of Deportivo Cali

In the Betplay League:

Position Games played Points Wins Draws Losses Goals for Goals against 14th 20 23 5 8 7 20 26

At home:

Local Matches Played Points Wins Draws Losses Goals for Goals against 15th 10 15 3 6 1 10 7

Visiting:

Away Games Played Points Wins Draws Losses Goals for Goals against 11th 10 8 2 2 6 10 19

Top scorers:

Player Goals Kevin Andrés Velasco Bonilla 6 Kevin Stiven Viveros Rodallega 4 Andrés Luis Arroyo Romero 3

The departure of Jorge Luis Pinto as technical director of Deportivo Cali adds to the deep internal crisis that goes beyond the economic and sports. Now, the storm seems to have reached the leadership level, leaving the team without a fixed course and navigating in search of stability.

According to journalist Jaime Dinas, Armando “Piripi” Osma and José Eugenio “Cheche” Hernández are the main candidates to assume the role of technical director. Both coaches have experience in soccer and could be considered to lead the team and overcome the current sporting situation.

On the other hand, the journalist Diego Saviola reported that Hernando “Cocho” Patiño will be the provisional manager of the team while it is defined who will occupy the position definitively. Patiño will temporarily assume the leadership of the team, with Guillermo Serrano as technical assistant, Carlos Trejos as physical trainer and Jorge Rayo as goalkeeping coach, according to journalist Nelson Calceto Vargas.

Deportivo Cali is preparing for its next game on July 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., as a visitor, against Deportivo Pereira.

