José Atilio Benítez and his wife must return $121,657 to the State for illicitly enriching themselves

José Alexander Campos Hernández, alias Gusano, and Walter Antonio Jiménez Vásquez, alias Chancha Blanca, were sentenced to 44 years in prison for double Homicide and Injury, both aggravated crimes.

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) verified in court that the defendants participated, along with a minor, in the murder of Imelda Carolina Romero Soriano and Salvador Díaz Navarro. The crime occurred at dawn on November 7, 2021, inside the El Aguacate restaurant, located in the La Parroquia neighborhood, Tecapán municipality, Usulután department.

According to the evidence presented by the FGR to the Usulután Sentencing Court, the three criminals arrived at the party where the victims were and attacked them with firearms.

“The minor, identified with the Chinese alias, was the one who fired the shots at the victim Imelda Carolina Romero Soriano and Salvador Díaz Navarro, and another person was injured with a requested bullet.”said the prosecutor in the case.

The prosecutor’s accusation maintains that Campos Hernández and Jiménez Vásquez were in charge of providing security and threatened the people who were inside the establishment with firearms.

The defendants are members of the Molinos Locos Salvatruchos clique, of the MS-13 that operates in the Tecapán sector, Usulután and the victims belonged to Barrio 18.

The court sentenced the defendants to 20 years in prison for each Aggravated Homicide and another 4 for Aggravated Injuries.

For this fact, the Prosecutor’s Office is already prosecuting the gang member alias Chino, who at the time of the crime was 17 years old.

