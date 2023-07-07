Home » José Chicas closes the campaign together with members of Nuevas Ideas for the candidacy of San Salvador Este
The candidate for San Salvador Este for the Nuevas Ideas party, José Chicas, closed his campaign on July 6 together with the affiliates of the political institution, prior to the elections on July 9.

“We are determined to build a bright future for our beloved municipality. We want to turn San Salvador Este into a role model for the rest of the country, a place where prosperity, equality, and justice are a reality for all,” said Chicas, the current mayor of Ilopango.

In addition, he reiterated his commitment to the municipality and the population. In the Ilopango mayor’s office, José Chicas has worked on numerous projects for the development and well-being of those who live in the city.

