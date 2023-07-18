Home » José Chicas meets with businessmen to promote an industrial corridor in San Salvador Este
José Chicas meets with businessmen to promote an industrial corridor in San Salvador Este

José Chicas meets with businessmen to promote an industrial corridor in San Salvador Este

The mayor of Ilopando, José Chicas, held a meeting with representatives of Industrias Diana, with whom he discussed his proposal to promote an industrial corridor in San Salvador Este.

“Now we met with the CEO and executive directors of Industrias Diana, who learned in detail about the commitment to the innovative project of the Industrial corridor #SanSalvadorEste,” reported the also candidate for Nuevas Ideas for San Salvador Este.

San Salvador Este is made up of Ilopango, Soyapango, San Martín and Tonacatepeque. The first two municipalities are home to industrial zones that generate thousands of jobs for Salvadorans. For this reason, the candidate is committed to generating confidence in this economic sector of the country.

“We want to turn San Salvador Este into a model to follow for the rest of the country, a place where prosperity, equality and justice are a reality for all,” said José Chicas, who is currently mayor of Ilopango.

