José Corzo, the young vallenato who reveals the gastronomic ‘guacas’ of the city

“Look at these fritals for me, so you can include them in your eating plan, and I brought these characters to eat fried food here at Old Esme’s; she has her special genius, but she is a barbarian at frying, she has potatoes stuffed with meat, corn-corn empanadas, which are cocrantic, just like you love them… ”.

With an original and authentic styleJosé Alfredo Corzo Villero presents himself in each of his 553 videos published on his Instagram account @valleduparecomienda, which has more than 140,000 followers. In his posts, this 28-year-old Vallenato shares his passion for local Creole gastronomy.

Also read: Arepa de queso con dulce de coco?: The evolution of Vallenato food

His particular way of discovering the best ‘guacas’ when eating in Valledupar has made him one of the most recognized gourmet connoisseurs in the city.

The digital entrepreneurship of this cañaguatero originated during his university studies, when he took a computer science course focused on social networks. Back then, he began to create content related to tourism in Valledupar with no expectations other than passing the subject.

It was in the context of the pandemic in 2020 that he discovered his true vocation in the gastronomic field. Initially, she started by recommending recipes and later went on to visit a wide variety of food establishments, focusing on those that had low visibility, but offered excellent flavor.

“I feel like people like street content and people who work on the street have a lot of power and future. They have it clear. I can say that I recommend the most typical foods here, you feel comfortable eating, you feel like you’re from the town, bacano”, says Corzo.

In just a year and a half, Corzo’s account has experienced significant growth, going from 10,000 to 135,000 followers.

It may interest you: “The kitchen of Valledupar is a happy kitchen”: chef Milena Lora

“The idea is recommend businesses that see them, but many people do not come to the place because suddenly they do not have confidence in the site. I try to break that stigma of people who don’t get to the place because they say ‘they’re going to see me in this place’. I’m trying to break this into society, trying to change people’s mentality through videos”adds the professional in Financial Administration from Udes Valledupar.

José Corzo visits the different food places in Valledupar to recommend them in his account with more than 140,000 followers.

One of the things that distinguishes ‘Valledupar Recomienda’ from other accounts has to do with the stories behind each culinary recommendation. “It is not the same to upload something about KFC that everyone knows, or MC Donalds, that everyone also knows what it is. When people see something different and a story behind it, they are shocked, even I am shocked to see that “Corzo emphasizes.

‘IF I DON’T LIKE IT, I DISCARD IT’

It is important to mention that not all the restaurants you visit are featured in your videos, since you only share those places and products that you really like. “I have quite a bit of videos archived for that, If I didn’t like the food I discard it. That liar is not in me, because I don’t even believe them “he says.

Roe deer highlights that only 10% of their restaurant posts are sponsoredbut emphasizes that it does not depend exclusively on it for its livelihood. “I don’t live from itthe,” he says.

However, he already got into this”crazy Cow“, as he says, and he wants to move forward with new formats, dabble in the cinema and change conventional video a bit, although without losing its originality.

Also read: “The kitchen is a tribute to the senses”: Julio Mario Celedón

“I want to continue with the same touch, the magic, my narration, the rooster bottlethe info, this and the other, but I always try to innovate because what was liked today will not be tomorrow”, he concluded.

BY: JOSE ALEXANDER MARTINEZ V. / THE PYLON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

