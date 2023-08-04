José Eduardo Fernández, building unity

By: Nelson Sandino

It is a real pleasure to listen to José Eduardo Fernández talk about his community and the work they do, while listening to the birds in the background and the chicken cackling to do the chorus.

This natural setting makes you transport yourself to the countryside and remember that Cali is also rural and that, thanks to the work of the farmer, food can be served on the table very easily every day.

Comuna 59, has a leader with the drive and strength that characterizes the people of Cucuta, the land from which he is a native, although he has been working for more than 22 years from the local administrative board in the Valle del Cauca lands, since the leadership that drives him from child, it is in his blood and it started from the heart, as he himself recounts it.

“Thank God the town has moved forward, our corregimiento, our land, which is Felidia”: she affirms with joy and a little pride because her work has shown results, but it has not finished yet; His fight as a whole now is for the access roads to have an optimal state that guarantees the exit of the food that is grown there, since this commune depends mainly on agriculture.

One of the priorities in his work

“Our job is to ‘work’ so that we have the roads in good condition”, expresses Don José with a tone of concern, and notes that “despite the fact that we have had problems with the offices of the Mayor’s Office, thank God we have a large part of our paved corregimiento.

“The main roads (this is the most important thing); the square, because we have a very beautiful one, but we are fighting because the tertiary roads are also in good condition, we need them because we are characterized by agriculture and most of the food that is grown is to take it to the city, “he added.

Work tirelessly in a beautiful area of ​​Cali

Eight villages united to carry out their commune work like ants taking care of their ecosystem so that it continues to be sustainable and they do it with very little support from the private sector since what there is most there is summer cottages and farmers, at least in the hillside area that is the biggest; It is made up of: Pance, La Buitrera, Villa Carmelo, Saladito, Los Andes, Pichindé, Felidia, La Elvira, La Castilla and in the flatter areas Montebello, Navarro and Hormiguero.

“We project, we divide the projects with the communities and we carry them out, comrade,” he emphasized.

Disadvantages to generate resources

“The resources that are obtained here, practically, are the crumbs that the mayor’s office gives us, because they give us a crumb. A participatory budget that reaches us from 400-odd million to a corregimiento that we have with eight villages. Given this, currently it is harming us, it is the problem of DANE, because DANE came to do a census that in our corregimiento they say that we are about 1,600 inhabitants, and currently we have 3,500 stable inhabitants and more than 5,000 floating ones,” explained Mr. José.

“That is what hurts us to get the projects off the ground, because DANE has not done a real survey of the inhabitants of our corregimiento or commune, that we are the 59th,” he added, concerned about this situation.

And the National Government?

Don José is perfectly clear about his main request to the different government entities, which have the capacity to support these important communes of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“The main request that I have of the Municipal, Departmental and National Government is to keep an eye on our corregimientos, because despite everything, in the corregimiento we are very humble, hardworking, fighters, who face problems day by day. , no matter what, we always go to work to get our products forward. Unfortunately, the governments have never supported the peasants, because if you put your hand on your heart, the products of the peasants are expensive; the seed, the fertilizers, then, if the government does not pay attention to the countryside, we are going to be left without peasants, because today’s boys, instead of staying in the countryside, go to the cities to look for a better future”, expressed the leader of this hard-working community from Cali.

“If there are no farmers, there is no food, which I ask of the National Government, as leader of the corregimiento, as mayor too, to look not only at my corregimiento, we are almost 15 corregimientos, instead of attacking the peasants, telling us that we are invaders, not to help us get ahead,” he added.

Private company support

“The support we receive from companies is very little, because we don’t have companies here: here there are summer farms, people who come to rest, but here we don’t have wealthy companies that can give us a collaboration. Here everything is achieved with the support of the community,” he explained, somewhat uneasy about this reality.

In short, the significant work of this tremendous leader is very valuable for this beautiful commune in the capital of the Valley, which gives us something as wonderful and vital as agriculture.

“I would like you, the media, to take a tour of the corregimiento, so that you can see that we do have problems, despite the fact that we have tried to get ahead with my colleagues and with the community boards, committees and organizations, but we always need the support of everyone”, closed Mr. José Hernández.

