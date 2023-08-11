José Luis Diago’s aspiration to the Popayán mayor’s office is based on the defense of human rights – news

The threats and intimidation he has received do not stop, denounces the candidate.

By Soledad Victoria Olano Correa

“I have prepared myself to be the next mayor of Popayán, I have a broad administrative career, my strength is that I am a human rights defender and that will allow me to intervene in one of the great human rights crises that the Municipality of Popayán has, because I I trained at the Swiss Center of Competence for Human Rights, where they taught me not to follow ideologies, but processes and political projects that favor the people,” said the former rector of the University of Cauca, José Luis Diago, at a press conference made this August 10.

The candidate of the Historical Pact indicated that his proposals do not differ from those of the other candidates that are based on employment, security, health, education and mobility, but for him the most important thing is to change the mentality of the payaneses, to make an intervention through love and the strength of the heart, because it is the only way to change the conscience and the way of thinking of the people to achieve happiness, which is the possibility of having a full enjoyment of human rights, so it does not seek polarize Popayán, but achieve that all political forces and tendencies unite to move the city forward.

The doctor Diago Franco stated that the axes of his proposal to the City Hall of the White City are in accordance with the National Development Plan and that it is the first time in the history of Cauca that a National Government includes countless investment actions in this Department and in Popayán.

In relation to some criticism that he has received from his opponents, he maintained that people who use the dirty war to win a political seat are not viable in their mental health. “I have the capacity for resilience, they have tried to offend me by saying that I have sexual preferences, but they do not offend me because I believe in difference and dissidence and I am prepared to govern and for attacks”, emphasized the academic.

José Luis Diago Franco, candidate for Mayor of Popayán for the Historical Pact, at a press conference.

Regarding the threats and intimidation that he has received as a human rights leader, he indicated that as a candidate these pressures continue and that he has received several messages telling him to take care of himself, that they will not let him reach the first of January of next year to occupy the position of mayor of Popayán. “I have reported these threats to the authorities, but why report if one, if one sends the reports to the National Protection Unit and this body does not come up with anything. They sent me a panic button and a vest that I returned because it does not protect anything at all,” said the candidate.

“I am optimistic, in the face of attacks I close my eyes, take a deep breath and tell them: I am a sensitive person, please be more fair, but in political warfare there are no feelings, however, I am still fighting. We are going to finalize the project with the election on October 29,” emphasized José Luis Diago Franco.