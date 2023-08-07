Home » José Luis Perales denied the rumors about his death
News

José Luis Perales denied the rumors about his death

by admin
José Luis Perales denied the rumors about his death

On Monday, August 7, the news of the death of singer José Luis Perales, due to a myocardial infarction, spread through social networks. Immediately, the media around the world spread the news about the death of the artist.

However, the singer-songwriter known for songs like “A sailboat called freedom” is alive and well, as confirmed by his son, Pablo Perales.

“We are in London having dinner together”, declared Pablo Perales, who was surprised by the false information that was circulating worldwide.

Even the Wikipedia encyclopedia updated the misinformation of the supposed death of the singer. Likewise, renowned journalists also expressed their goodbye to the artist, while he enjoyed his dinner in the British capital.

Shortly after, José Luis Perales himself published a video in which he denied his death and stated that “He is more alive than ever.”

See also  Belluno, a school councilor: the idea brings together the three poles

You may also like

Urso signs a decree that assigns 300 million...

IN A FLASH OF COURAGE A WOMAN KILLED...

Citizens, justice into their own hands and insecurity

Niger. Ecowas ultimatum expires, coup plotters prepare for...

Albirrojita Pynandí thrashed Bolivia in the debut of...

There are no complaints of kidnapping of minors...

A6 Aurach | Accident after aquaplaning has consequences

Nuquí: first flight with a 48-passenger ATR42 aircraft

Tank: 3 people died in the firing incident

Severe Weather Threatens Eastern US, Causing Thousands of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy