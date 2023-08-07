José Luis Perales denied the rumors about his death

On Monday, August 7, the news of the death of singer José Luis Perales, due to a myocardial infarction, spread through social networks. Immediately, the media around the world spread the news about the death of the artist.

However, the singer-songwriter known for songs like “A sailboat called freedom” is alive and well, as confirmed by his son, Pablo Perales.

“We are in London having dinner together”, declared Pablo Perales, who was surprised by the false information that was circulating worldwide.

Even the Wikipedia encyclopedia updated the misinformation of the supposed death of the singer. Likewise, renowned journalists also expressed their goodbye to the artist, while he enjoyed his dinner in the British capital.

Shortly after, José Luis Perales himself published a video in which he denied his death and stated that “He is more alive than ever.”

CL: Given the rumors… we send you a huge greeting from London! pic.twitter.com/dKTJUFccok – José Luis Perales (@PeralesOficial) August 7, 2023

