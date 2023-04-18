Home » José Ramón Atienza, councilor of the PSUV, is murdered in Puerto Ordaz – EntornoInteligente
News

José Ramón Atienza, councilor of the PSUV, is murdered in Puerto Ordaz – EntornoInteligente

by admin
José Ramón Atienza, councilor of the PSUV, is murdered in Puerto Ordaz – EntornoInteligente

In hours of the night of this April 11 he was assassinated Jose Ramon Atienzacouncilor of United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in the Sifontes municipality of Bolivar state. The crime occurred in block 29 of the Lomas del Caroní urbanization, in Puerto Ordaz when he was coming home.

According to the police version, the victim was intercepted in the garage of his home by armed individuals who would have shot him more than 10 times, which is why in the initial investigations they use hit men as the motive for the crime.

The witnesses affirmed that the murderers had been in the place for a while and were traveling in a silver Chevrolet Aveo vehicle. They waited for the victim to arrive and intercepted him.

The corpse was left on the side of the car, the garage covered in blood and the hood of his sunken car.

Atienza was head of the official block of the Municipal Chamber of Sifontes, south of the Bolivar state. In a mourning note, members of the SUV in El Callao, they reviewed: “Who in life was a great patriot, who was at the forefront of great moments of the revolutionary process.”

Meanwhile he Bolivar state governor post through your account at Twitter, “How much I regret and repudiate the murder of the leader of the #PSUV and Councilor José Atienza. I ask the security agencies to help clarify this fact and apply the full weight of the law to those responsible.”

ORIGINAL LINK: José Ramón Atienza, PSUV councilor, murdered in Puerto Ordaz – LaPatilla.com

You may also like

Cocaine-drinking cat caught in America

The whole family. Dr. Pampana. Arnold Palacios.

Upgrade from the student annual ticket to the...

3rd T20, New Zealand win by 4 runs...

Chamber of Commerce and organizations are ready for...

Biophytis: Results of the Combined General Meeting on...

CEO and his Promigas Foundation, carry out a...

Peru: Drug trafficking behind the killings of indigenous...

Cicpc rescued three 15-year-old adolescents victims of human...

Criminals once again attacked the Caño Limón –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy