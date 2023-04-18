José Ramón Atienza, councilor of the PSUV, is murdered in Puerto Ordaz – EntornoInteligente

In hours of the night of this April 11 he was assassinated Jose Ramon Atienzacouncilor of United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in the Sifontes municipality of Bolivar state. The crime occurred in block 29 of the Lomas del Caroní urbanization, in Puerto Ordaz when he was coming home.

According to the police version, the victim was intercepted in the garage of his home by armed individuals who would have shot him more than 10 times, which is why in the initial investigations they use hit men as the motive for the crime.

The witnesses affirmed that the murderers had been in the place for a while and were traveling in a silver Chevrolet Aveo vehicle. They waited for the victim to arrive and intercepted him.

The corpse was left on the side of the car, the garage covered in blood and the hood of his sunken car.

Atienza was head of the official block of the Municipal Chamber of Sifontes, south of the Bolivar state. In a mourning note, members of the SUV in El Callao, they reviewed: “Who in life was a great patriot, who was at the forefront of great moments of the revolutionary process.”

Meanwhile he Bolivar state governor post through your account at Twitter, “How much I regret and repudiate the murder of the leader of the #PSUV and Councilor José Atienza. I ask the security agencies to help clarify this fact and apply the full weight of the law to those responsible.”

ORIGINAL LINK: José Ramón Atienza, PSUV councilor, murdered in Puerto Ordaz – LaPatilla.com