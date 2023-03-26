The scandalous number of candidates for Mayor of Cali will not reach 35 until election day; towards the middle of the year there will be a purge process resulting from agreements and processes such as consultations and formation of coalitions…

Later, the closure of registrations -on July 29- will be a new filter that only those who have the endorsement of a political party and those who have gathered valid signatures and have the resources to pay for the policy that is required of them will pass through. to independent candidates.

The final purge will come in the final stretch of the campaign, when those who see themselves without possibilities, do not want to get burned and bet on securing a position in the new government, decline to adhere to the poll leaders.

However, there may also be early declines by some applicants capable of realistically reading their electoral possibilities…

* * *

All of the above to talk about the pronouncements of two candidates for the Mayor’s Office of Cali that left the feeling that the movements to purify the bulky rattle have already begun…

Former senator José Renán Trujillo wrote a column in which he nominated former governor Dilian Francisca Toro for mayor of Cali.

In summary, Trujillo proposes to Toro -who is given as a fixed candidate for Governor of Valle-, to change the scene, seek to be mayoress and help elect a friendly governor.

“Much can continue to be done for the department, but much more can be done for Cali and its people. It can perfectly contribute to the election of a future governor who aligns with his thinking and that of a majority coalition that he commands, achieving the victory to route the destinies of Cali and the department along the path that we have deserved for a long time, ”wrote José Renan Trujillo.

With the proposal, the feeling remained in the air that former Senator Trujillo, who has not run as a candidate, will not finally do so…

* * *



A similar sensation was left by the calm response that ex-minister Wilson Ruiz, who is a candidate for the Mayor’s Office of Cali and has advanced the collection of signatures to register, gave to the journalist Gildardo Arango, director of the radio news program La U FM, from Univalle Stereo. .

Arango asked Ruiz if, in the event that his campaign doesn’t get off the ground, he would support any of the other candidates, to which he replied:

“There is one who gives me great pleasure and great sympathy, who is Mr. Tulio Gómez, who is the current president of America, because he is a person who has been forged like me, he is a person with a free hand, and above all I It is striking that he is a man who always excels in all the difficulties that arise and that what they put in him, Gildardo, always brings him forward”.

Although Wilson Ruiz continues with his campaign, he said that the important thing is the union and the community, which left in the air the idea that sooner rather than later he could join Tulio Gómez.

Comments