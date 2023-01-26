Home News José Torres is sworn in as Secretary of Government and Marcelino K’David, director of Indetur
José Torres is sworn in as Secretary of Government and Marcelino K'David, director of Indetur

by admin
by admin

José Torres is sworn in as Secretary of Government and Marcelino K'David, director of Indetur
He was also Regional Ombudsman in the departments of Atlántico and Norte de Santander. In the academic area, he has been a professor of constitutional law and human rights at the Simon Bolivar University of Barranquilla.

Likewise, he served as Secretary of the Interior of the Governorate of Magdalena, dwhere I also hold the positions of head of the Legal Advisory Office, head in charge of the Planning Advisory Office and head in charge of the Office of Internal Disciplinary Control.

Likewise, Marcelino K’david assumes the direction of the District Institute of Tourism, should be worn who is a lawyer, has specialization andn Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law and has experience in public office, among which are Childhood and Adolescence Link, Director of Police Affairs and Regulation of Public Space and Secretary of Government of Santa Marta.

These members of the district cabinet have the mission of fulfilling, from their respective areas, the goals outlined by the Mayor in the District Development Plan ‘Santa Marta Heart of Change 2020-2023’.

