From the Red Sea to the Green Mark: For a Helmut Marko, that’s not a culture shock. After the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, the man from Graz was back in the state capital on Monday and accepted the Grand Josef Krainer Prize 2023 there. Not bad for a graduate of the “Gymnasium of last hope,” said laudator Geraldario, chairman of the Styrian Memorial Josef Krainer, jovially reminding of the boarding school in Bad Aussee, which Jochen Rindt also attended. The rest is motorsport history.