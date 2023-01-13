Joseph Antoine Bell does not understand the merits of Vincent Aboubakar’s comments on CR7.

Cameroonian international Vincent Aboubakar’s contract has been terminated at Al Nassr.

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, it was necessary to free up a place to remain in the quota of foreign players authorized to play. This is how Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar was sacrificed by his club.

But before leaving the Saudi club, V. Aboubakar freed his heart. He dropped some harsh words, about who is responsible for his departure.

At the microphone of the NT Sport channel, the former FC Porto player said: “JI always thought Messi was better than Ronaldo, but after training with Ronaldo I realized I was right.

I don’t understand his statement about Ronaldo

Former Cameroonian international goalkeeper Joseph Antoine Bell questioned the validity of this statement by the Cameroonian striker. “I don’t quite understand why Aboubakar made this statement. It’s unfairly unfriendly towards Ronaldo, who had nothing to do with the Saudi club’s decision to part ways with him. Ronaldo did not arrive saying that we had to part with Aboubakar”was surprised Bell, words are relayed by So Foot.

«I don’t think Aboubakar speaks Arabic, but he must still understand a little English. He was supposed to know the provisions of the Saudi league on the number of foreign players allowed per club. And therefore knowing that it was potentially likely not to be kept by Al-NassrAdded the former doorman of the Indomitable Lions.