Josué Salazar, participant and finalist of the La Voz Kids program in 2021, who stole the hearts of thousands of followers for his personality and the way he interprets romantic music, continues to captivate Colombians with his talent and discipline, presenting today the release of his own version of the well-known song “La Malagueña”, a single in a ranchera version with perfect lyrics to dedicate.

Josué’s personal hallmark has been his incredible ability to convey emotions and feelings through the interpretation of his songs; At only 14 years old, he already left his mark on the renowned program and through his discipline, he continues to prepare with the aim of continuing to develop his future in the music industry.

“La Malagueña” has a video clip, which through a sequence of images shows a Josué with greater vocal and interpretive maturity, without losing its essence.

The video will be available from January 27 at 2pm Colombia time.

