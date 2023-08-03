Jota Pe Hernández denounced the president after Nicolás Petro’s announcement

The legal processes that take place in the case of implication of charges against Nicolás Petro and his ex-wife Day Vasquez. In the hearing that is taking place this Thursday, August 3, the president’s son gave details of the financing of Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign, which would have alleged irregular origins.

After Petro Burgos’s announcement at the hearing, several politicians have come out to express their disagreement with what was announced exclusively in the legal process that is being carried out.

With these provisions that were made known a few hours ago, Senator Jota Pe Hernández has already taken actions to denounce Gustavo Petro before the accusations commission, this, due to the evidence that Nicolás Petro would have provided regarding the entry of irregular money into full presidential campaign.

“At this moment I am in the Investigation and Accusations Commission of the House of Representatives filing a formal investigation request against the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, his son, Nicolás Petro has just confirmed to the Prosecutor’s Office that his father did He was aware of the entry of irregular money to Petro’s presidential campaign”, announced the Senator.

In this way, a process begins in which the complaint filed against the president will be investigated, so that the details regarding the facts presented will continue to be known.

