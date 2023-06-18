Jota Pe Hernández says that there is no fracture within the Green party

Senator Jonathan ‘Jota Pe’ Hernández spoke about the recent incident he had with his party partner, Inti Asprilla, during the plenary session of the Senate of the Republic on Thursday, June 15.

The altercation took place in the middle of the debate on the reform to regulate the recreational use of marijuana in adults.

During the debate on the legalization of the sale and distribution of marijuana in the country, the senators, both members of the Green Alliance, had a disagreement that culminated in a verbal confrontation.

According to Hernández, Asprilla treated him “quite rudely”, using terms such as “asshole”, “kneeling to Uribismo” and “traitor”.

However, the senator acknowledged that his response was also “altered” and regretted getting carried away for the moment. He accused Asprilla of being “kneeled to Petro”.

Hernández emphasized that being against a project does not imply being aligned with a specific political current, since he considers himself a person and an independent senator.

“Here no one kneels or is forced to vote according to what the President of the Republic or the President of Congress says. It’s the only way they can attack me, because they can’t do it with resumes or accusations of corruption. So, they attack me with insults and childish nicknames, which seems ridiculous to me, ”he commented, referring to the nickname ‘muff’ they have given him.

Although he admitted that he does not justify the fight during the plenary session, he explained that the intensity of the long hours of debate and the accumulated stress make it inevitable that human beings will sometimes break out.

The senator affirmed that the coalition realized that it did not have the necessary votes to approve the legalization and decided to withdraw from the plenary in its majority, thus breaking the quorum and “the guarantees.”

It was at that moment, according to Hernández, that he questioned Asprilla about the guarantees that he would offer the Senate if he became president, since this raised concerns about the balance in the debate and decision-making process.

Regarding a possible fracture within the Green Alliance, Hernández assured that they are not fragmented and that, on the contrary, the positions of each militant are respected. However, according to his words, “Inti Asprilla is one of those who insists that we have to kneel before Petro.”

“Just as he has said to the presidents: that we have to kneel before Petro, that we have to vote for everything as the Historical and Commons Pact votes. And he is very wrong, no one has accepted that, ”concluded Senator Hernández.

Sun Asprilla against Jota Pe Hernandez and Miguel Uribe

The senator of the Green Alliance, Inti Asprilla, has been embroiled in controversy due to his recent clashes.

One of them occurred in the Senate of the Republic during the debate on the legalization of recreational cannabis, where he starred in a fight with his party colleague, Jota Pe Hernández.

The other incident took place during a conversation at the Asobancaria convention number 57, in Cartagena, where there were mutual accusations with the senator of the Democratic Center, Miguel Uribe.

In his confrontation with Miguel Uribe, Senator Asprilla criticized his management as Enrique Peñalosa’s Secretary of Government.

However, Uribe responded forcefully, defending his work and highlighting the actions taken to recover public space and put an end to the mafias that controlled it. He also mentioned Guillermo Asprilla, father of the Alianza Verde senator, who was Secretary of Government in the Gustavo Petro mayor’s office.

The tension between the two intensified, and mutual accusations were launched. Miguel Uribe affirmed that Inti Asprilla used informal vendors to obtain political benefits, and mentioned the alleged economic benefit obtained by him and his father due to a collapse in the Doña Juana sanitary landfill.

For his part, Senator Asprilla recalled that his father had won a lawsuit against the District related to the landfill.

Following the heated exchange, Senator Asprilla posted a tweet attacking both opponents and stating that Jota Pe Hernández had more influence in the Democratic Center than Miguel Uribe.

“I would respond to Miguel Uribe’s baseness, but the truth is that JP currently has much more weight in Uribism than he does. So I prefer to entertain myself with the self-styled ‘senator of the people’. with Infobae

