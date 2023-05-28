Jota Pe Hernández to Petro “he does not write his tweets sober”

President Gustavo Petro sparked a controversy on Twitter with a sentence of just five words that he published to share news. Even Senator Jonathan Pulido, alias Jota Pe Hernández, joined the criticism and criticized the president for doing pirouettes while intoxicated.

The president announced a piece of information in an effort to demonstrate progress in his anti-drug policy, which has focused on stopping drug shipments out of the country, one of which occurred in Pipiral, Meta, where law enforcement officers discovered more than half a ton of cocaine hydrochloride hidden in a truck that was supposedly headed to Bogotá.

Petro briefly summarized the news in one sentence before sharing it, but made several typos in his writing. The president published the following message on his official Twitter account: “Mrdia ton of cocaine falls.” Opponents and various users who made satirical and critical comments about the president’s post did not ignore the errors. One of them, Senator Jota Pe Hernández of the Green Alliance, used it to refute Petro’s claim that his posts on that social network were created by an advisory group, which Petro had made days before.

The president has frequently been questioned about how he uses social networks to share information, make official announcements, mark his position, criticize the media and even argue with opponents. The climax came when he falsely claimed that four children who disappeared in a plane crash in Guaviare had been located by the Army.

The next day, the post was removed along with an apologetic corrective message. However, after addressing the situation in an interview with RCN News, “he washed his hands. I didn’t even write the trill,” Petro proclaimed, adding that “it is an official communication, not from the president, but rather it is collected by state institutions, in this case the ICBF.”

Despite the president’s justifications, Senator Pulido Hernández believes that Petro’s communication errors on Twitter are evidence that no one is in charge of the publications that use that channel.

To support the anti-drug policy of the National Government, other congressmen from the Historical Pact came out in defense of the president. “Paja, what I see are blows and blows to crime and illegal economies every day,” wrote Senator Piedad Córdoba in reference to the seized shipment.

The policy was also defended by representative Pedro Suárez Vacca, “I had never seen a government with so many drug seizures. It is rare that the opposition does not say anything about this. They persecute the owners of the cargoes, as President Gustavo Petro has said, ”he said.