The Secretary of Culture of Neiva and the Municipal Council will hold this year the ‘Reynaldo Matiz Trujillo’ award ceremony, which is held every year, complying with Municipal Agreement 001 of 1991, which was modified by Agreement 031 of year 1994 and later by Agreement 016 of 2004, in which new categories for participation in the contest and decoration were created. Agreement 031 of 2009 pointed out by Resolution to the board of directors of the Municipal Council to make known the bases of the contest, exalting the best works of journalists in the categories:

Best journalistic work in Radio

2. Best journalistic work on television

3. Best journalistic work in Graphic Reporting

4. Best journalistic work in Written Press

5. Best Opinion Column

6. Best Caricature Work

7. Best journalistic work on the Internet

For this reason, for this year 2023, the invitation to participate as National Juries in this great event called the Reynaldo Matiz Trujillo Journalism Award was extended to journalists Karla Arcila, Paola Herrera and Juan Eduardo Jaramillo.

The Reynaldo Matiz journalism award is the most important in South Colombia, where the best journalists in the Huila region have been awarded, since it highlights the excellent journalistic work in the region, recognizing the value and importance of their work, since this contributes and enriches through healthy criticism their intellect and training as professionals in the area belonging to the different media.