Journalist Fatih Altaylı announced: Sinan Ogan will announce his decision on Monday – Political News

Journalist Fatih Altaylı announced: Sinan Ogan will announce his decision on Monday
by admin
Journalist Fatih Altayli announced! Altaylı shared on his social media account, “Sinan Ogan will announce his decision on Monday”.

Altaylı shared, “We just spoke with Sinan Ogan. “We met with both leaders. We haven’t made a decision yet. We will announce our decision on Monday,” he added.

