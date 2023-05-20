Journalist Fatih Altaylı announced: Sinan Ogan will announce his decision on Monday – Political News

Journalist Fatih Altayli announced! Altaylı shared on his social media account, “Sinan Ogan will announce his decision on Monday”.

We just spoke with Sinan Ogan. “We have spoken to both leaders. We have not made a decision yet. We will announce our decision on Monday,” he said. Apart from that, he agreed with this, he supports it, his claims do not reflect the truth. — Fatih Altayli 🔴🇹🇷 (@fatihaltayli) May 20, 2023

