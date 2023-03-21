Home News Journalist gives Roy García 72 hours to apologize for defamation
Journalist gives Roy García 72 hours to apologize for defamation

by admin
The journalist Josué Natán Váquiz gave the fugitive from Salvadoran justice, Roy García, 72 hours to publicly apologize for defaming YSKL, and stop restricting the free exercise of journalism in El Salvador, or he would proceed civilly and criminally against the politician.

García reacted to the statements of Arias, who said in the program “Las Cosas como Son”, produced and hosted by the journalist Josué Natán Vaquiz, that Roy would have received $80,000 and his wife and daughter another $50,000, threatening to sue Radio Corporación YSKL , despite the fact that the latter only broadcasts the program, and is unrelated to its production.

Roy also threatened to sue the journalist, however, neither the journalist nor the aforementioned outlet took a stand on the statements by the country’s communications secretary.

García is being investigated for his links in the attempt to divide the deputies of the Cyan Bench, buying wills and being financed by progressive NGOs.

