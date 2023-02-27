Home News Journalist has the documents up to date to die
Felipe Zuleta, renowned writer and journalist, has made public his position on death and has confessed that he is clear about how he wants to die. The 73-year-old author has stated that old age terrifies him and that, for this reason, he has prepared the necessary documents to opt for euthanasia should he need it in the future.

Zuleta has explained in an interview that his fear of old age is due to the loss of independence and the decline in physical and mental abilities that come with the passing of the years. The author has expressed that, in his opinion, euthanasia is a valid and necessary option for those people who wish to end their lives with dignity and without suffering.

The writer and journalist has indicated that his position on death is not new, but that he has been thinking about it for years and preparing for the moment when he may need to resort to euthanasia. Zuleta wanted to make it clear that this is not a decision taken lightly, but rather the result of deep and thoughtful reflection.

