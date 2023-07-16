Journalist killed in Mexico amid escalating gang violence

The Mexican government and the Committee to Protect Journalists announced the death of another journalist in Mexico on Saturday, adding to the long list of journalists who lost their lives during the government’s war on drug cartels in the country. Officials and the rights group Artcle 19 confirmed that Nelson Matos was shot dead on the outskirts of Acapulco, in southwestern Mexico. Matos served as director of the Lo Real de Guerrero Foundation, which covered the escalating violence in the Mexican state of Guerrero. According to Artcle 19, Matos survived an assassination attempt in 2019, and the authorities announced an investigation into the killing. Matos’ death comes just a week after another journalist was murdered in western Mexico, something the Committee to Protect Journalists said “highlights the crisis of deadly violence and impunity that continues to plague the Mexican press.” The death underscores an alarming rise in journalist killings in Mexico and the toll that the country’s intensifying drug war is taking on local newsrooms, which often provide more microscopic reporting on violence. The Matos News Corporation was no exception. The port city of Acapulco, once famous for its beach resorts, has increasingly become an epicenter of violence. On the same day that Matos was killed, the news organization reported that a body had been found in a suitcase near a tourist beach in the city. Over the past five years alone, the Committee to Protect Journalists has documented the murders of at least 52 journalists in Mexico. Last year, Mexico was one of the deadliest places in the world for journalists, after Ukraine. On Saturday, the Mattos News Foundation mourned his death on social media, saying: “We extend our condolences to his family and come together in prayer for his eternal rest.”

