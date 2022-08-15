Last year Incerti took the photos taken by veteran Martin Adler to Villa di Villa (Borgo Valbelluna) and some elderly people in the town recognized themselves.

BELLUNO. The Reggio journalist and historian Matteo Incerti died at the age of 50. He was in Canada, where he was presenting his book “The Red Indians who liberated Italy”, when he would be hit by an illness that left him no way out.

The journalist told in a book the story of the American soldier Martin Adler and his search for the children helped during the last period of the Second World War between Southern Italy and Veneto. Some were from Borgo Valbelluna. Many from the hamlet of Villa di Villa, which became the center of memory thanks to the appeal launched by Incerti in June last year, when the journalist brought the enlarged prints of the photos preserved for all these years by the American veteran to the village. They were taken in 1945.

It took a few weeks, but those faces slowly recognized each other. As Pietro Cima “Rino” confessed, who, 76 years later, realized that he was the child portrayed in one of the photos taken by the American soldier headquartered in the kindergarten in the Zumellese fraction. And after him his cousin Pietro came forward, and then still other names and other faces emerged from the memory of the elders of the town.

The Reggio journalist to Adler’s war adventures and his research had dedicated the book “The children of soldier Martin”, in which he recounted the adventures of the then young American soldier from Naples to the Gothic line, from Belluno to Alto Adige, and of how at Villa di Villa the American military helped and fed the children of the town who looked out at the time of the ration at the kindergarten seat of the US troops.