Mattia Sorbi, the Italian freelance journalist who was injured in Kherson in Ukraine on August 31, returns to show up on social media. «Dear friends – he writes on Facebook – I am happy to be able to tell you that I am returning to Italy thanks to the help of the Farnesina. Don’t worry, I’m fine and I’ll be able to tell you my news soon! I have so much to tell you! ».

Collaboration with the Italian Red Cross and the Russian Red Cross

The journalist is returning by air to Milan with medical assistance, in an operation managed by the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina in collaboration with the Italian Red Cross and the Russian Red Cross. The latter, in particular, made it possible to transfer the journalist from Kherson to Mineralnye Vodi airport, in the Russian Federation, to then continue the journey to Italy via Istanbul with an ambulance prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of international cooperation. This was announced by the Farnesina.

Rehabilitation treatments will continue in Italy

The Farnesina, the note reads, «sincerely thanks the Italian Red Cross and the Russian Red Cross for the collaboration offered in the humanitarian evacuation, ensuring medical care and observation during the entire process and looking after relations with all the authorities involved. The Crisis Unit remained in constant contact with the compatriot and the doctors who assisted him. Mattia Sorbi will now continue the treatments in Italy at the specialized structures, with the collaboration of the Italian Red Cross, to achieve full rehabilitation ».

The circumstances of the injury



The explosion of a mine that hit the car in which he was traveling to tell from the front line the counter-offensive of the Kiev army in southern Ukraine: so Sorbi was wounded at the Kherson front, while his driver died on the blow. To reconstruct the incident is the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to which his soldiers provided him with the first treatment and then transported him to a “resuscitation unit” of a hospital under their control with “multiple shrapnel wounds”. That’s where the reporter was operated on. “