Journalist and writer Tolga Akyıldız, celebral hemorrhage spent. Akyıldız, who was taken to the hospital, could not be saved in the hospital where he was treated.

The musician who announced the death of Akyıldız Orcun Sunear announced on his social media account. Sunear said, “I’m so sorry but the bad news is unfortunately, Tolga Akyıldız we lost. Now I got the news from my dear İpek. Don’t let it hurt where it lies. Lost too soon, I’m so sorry…”

HE HAD A BRAIN BLEEDING

Yesterday in Istanbul Maslak Akyıldız, who had a brain hemorrhage at home, was taken to Maslak Acıbadem Hospital. Music writer Akyıldız’s fans and music accounts conveyed their wishes to get well soon on his social media account.

I’m very sorry, but the bad news is that we lost Tolga Akyıldız. Now I got the news from my dear İpek. Don’t let it hurt where it lies. Lost so soon, I’m so sorry… pic.twitter.com/Hqc2KwIErq — Orçun Sunear (@sunearorcun) April 2, 2023

