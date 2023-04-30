Home » Journalist: Ukraine will launch a counterattack in the coming weeks
Journalist: Ukraine will launch a counterattack in the coming weeks

A member of the Ukrainian Military Press Office, Dr. Ghaith Ahmed Manaf, confirmed that the Ukrainian forces have become more ready to fight and repel any Russian attack.

Manaf explained, during his statements to the Al-Hassad program, that the Ukrainian forces are preparing to launch a counter-attack in the coming weeks.

He stressed that the Russian army failed to control Bakhut, as it claims, despite the military build-up, in addition to the participation of Wagner’s forces in the fighting.

The commander of the Russian Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Ukrainian army is ready to carry out its counter-attack before May 15th.

In statements attributed to him, Prigozhin added that the way will be paved for the attack after the weather improves.

