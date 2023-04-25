Journalist’s murderers are sentenced to more than 34 years in prison





A court sentenced two subjects accused of being the perpetrators of the murder of journalist Gerardo Delgado in October 2022 to 34 years and six months in prison, the State Prosecutor’s Office reported on Monday, April 24, 2023.

“Based on the evidence presented in the trial, the Prosecutor’s Office obtained a 34-year sentence for Juan E. and Geremy V. as the perpetrators of the journalist’s murder,” he specified on his Twitter account.

The crime occurred on October 10, 2022 on the highway between the cities of Manta and Montecristi, in the province of Manabí, added the Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor in the case, Alexandra Bravo, told journalists that the sentence is the maximum penalty in this type of crime, but said that the case is still under investigation to discover the masterminds and the motive for the crime.

“There is still time to investigate” and determine “who or who were the people behind the murder of the journalist in an intellectual way and motivation,” he added.

According to the Manabí press, the journalist was assassinated after being ambushed when he tried to cover a news reference about an alleged kidnapping that in the end turned out to be false. EFE