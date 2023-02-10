With different events, the Valledupar communication union celebrated Journalist’s Day on February 9.

During the days developed there were academic, social, commemorative and reflection events on the conditions in which journalism is practiced in the region and in Colombia.

Keeping intact the guiding principles of journalism, in which social responsibility and the defense of collective well-being must prevail in favor of an increasingly just and constantly evolving society, was one of the main conclusions during the days of reflection.