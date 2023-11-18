Journey in Sozoranga – breaking latest news

By: Rodrigo Muñoz

Another natural wonder in the province of Loja is found in the canton Sozorangalocated between Cariamanga y Macara. We recommend – on this occasion – the tour without the use of a mountain bike but on foot, since, in adventure sports, there is also hiking.

The outdoor proposal is to start in New Fatimaand on the fourth-order route towards the upper part —It’s too much— (scientifically considered one of the most important sites for bird watching). After a walk of approximately 12 km, in the final part of the ascent we have a stage to place a tent and camp in one of the forests—perhaps the largest in the province of Loja and in a natural state. From there we observe the cantons of Macará, Celica, Cariamanga, Gonzanamá, he hill of Guachanama, the mountain range that crosses the province. It is located at 2670 meters above sea level. We suggest stocking up and bringing water—before the journey—since there is no water source in the sector.

From there there is a bridle path towards Sozoranga.

The tour is interesting, approximately 4 hours. The sunrises and sunsets make it attractive. During the route we only heard the harmony of the birds, the wind and the forest itself.

The inhabitants of Sozoranga They grow tropical fruits such as model box. He too coffee, papaya, banana, beans, peas. (E)

