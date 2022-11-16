Over 20 days between the population and the breathtaking beauties of the Nepal for the Cai Belluno. A unique experience that will also be discussed during the evening organized at Trichiana next November 19th.

In fact, the trek in Nepal organized by the Belluno section of the Cai has ended, a journey that involved a dozen members from 17 October to 8 November, in the area ofAnnapurnaunder the guidance of Paolo Grosso, doctor and mountaineer who has been at home in the country at the foot of the Himalayas for over twenty years. A ring route that has touched seventeen stages, between small villages and rural areas, in an ascent lived without the haste that often characterizes our local climbs, to allow the body to acclimatize to such important altitudes, without feeling the weight of the altitude.

Among the most enchanting places in the area, the famous one stands out Poon Hillthe ascent of which offered climbers an exciting sunrise over the majestic Dhaulagiri (the white mountain), which with its 8,167 meters is the seventh highest peak in the world. It’s still Khoprawith its starry night, from which it was possible to climb the following day to 4,700 meters, to be reflected in the sacred lake Khayer Barahsurrounded by the eight-thousander amphitheater with its glaciers, whose brilliance takes your breath away.

And finally, the sunrise ascent to the base camp Himal Tuesdayat 4,280 meters, until you touch the limit: the feet of the majestic Macchrapuchare (6.997m) considered a sacred mountain for the local populations, so much so that the practice of mountaineering is prohibited.

“Perhaps more than the peaks themselves, the heart of the journey was meeting the people who welcomed us in these long days of walking to discover this elsewhere”, he says Paul Barppresident of Cai of Belluno, «living so much time with them, sharing everything, including the lack of electricity, if not for some solar panels, the absence of hot water and simple meals cooked with patience, has given us the unique experience of marveling at aspects of life that are infinitely distant for us today».

The next appointment of Cai Belluno concerning Nepal is scheduled in the San Felice di Trichiana room on Saturday 19 at 20.45, as part of the “Autumn in Trichiana 2022” review, when Paolo Grosso will present Upper Dolpo, a previous month-long trek in the “last Tibet”.

An evening of suggestions between photographs and words. To stay updated on all Cai activities, you can subscribe to the sectional newsletter by writing to [email protected], or by visiting the website www.caibelluno.it.