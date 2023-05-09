Journey to the Youth Temple of the Rome West Stake – January 2-5, 2023

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

Youth from the Rome West Stake were invited from January 2-5, 2023 to participate in the Rome Temple, where they enjoyed various activities in the temple, guesthouse, stake center, and visitor center.

The purpose of this trip was to perform saving ordinances for ancestors by personally participating in priesthood ordinances, and to create a sense of unity and belonging among the youth through other recreational activities as well. All who attended were edified and spiritually strengthened by their experiences together in the House of the Lord. There were also moments of lightheartedness, fun and socializing during the activities which helped to strengthen the bond between young people, parents and local leaders.

Many were the testimonies and spiritual joys shared by those who were present at such a beautiful event while just as many were the moments of joy and emotion for the sacred work that took place inside the temple, which gave the young , parents, and accompanying leaders the opportunity to perform saving ordinances for their ancestors and countless other souls who had long waited to receive them on the other side of the veil.